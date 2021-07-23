Cancel
Cumberland, WI

Cumberland Weather Forecast

 10 days ago

CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0b5hJLtt00

  • Friday, July 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cumberland, WI
