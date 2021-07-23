Cumberland Weather Forecast
CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, July 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
