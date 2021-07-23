Galena Weather Forecast

GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 25 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



