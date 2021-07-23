Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weiser, ID

Sun forecast for Weiser — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Weiser (ID) Weather Channel
Weiser (ID) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(WEISER, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Weiser. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Weiser:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0b5hJIFi00

  • Friday, July 23

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 104 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Weiser (ID) Weather Channel

Weiser (ID) Weather Channel

Weiser, ID
111
Followers
518
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weiser, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy