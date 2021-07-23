Sun forecast for Weiser — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(WEISER, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Weiser. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Weiser:

Friday, July 23 Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 97 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 100 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, July 25 Patchy Smoke High 104 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 106 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.