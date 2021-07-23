Clifton Springs Daily Weather Forecast

CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, July 24 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, July 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.