Clifton Springs, NY

Clifton Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Clifton Springs (NY) Weather Channel
Clifton Springs (NY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0b5hJFbX00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clifton Springs (NY) Weather Channel

Clifton Springs (NY) Weather Channel

Clifton Springs, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

