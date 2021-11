For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here. Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find among our local nonprofits:. November is National Family Caregivers Month. Known as the “invisible workforce,” caregivers are constantly on the job without much recognition or thanks. According to AARP, 64% of caregivers find the job of caring for a loved one is “emotionally stressful.” Take a moment to read up on the realities of daily caregiving from Family Caregiver Alliance’s website and visit the Senior Companion Program, Inc. on Facebook below.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO