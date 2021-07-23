Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conley, GA

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Conley

Posted by 
Conley (GA) Weather Channel
Conley (GA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(CONLEY, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Conley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0b5hJ8Vh00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Conley (GA) Weather Channel

Conley (GA) Weather Channel

Conley, GA
71
Followers
521
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conley, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Roy, WAPosted by
Roy (WA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Roy

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Roy: Monday, August 2: Haze; Tuesday, August 3: Haze; Wednesday, August 4: Haze during the day; while haze then slight chance of light rain overnight; Thursday, August 5: Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight;
Conley, GAPosted by
Conley (GA) Weather Channel

Conley Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Conley: Monday, August 2: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 3: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, August 4: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday,
Buckley, WAPosted by
Buckley (WA) Weather Channel

Buckley Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buckley: Monday, August 2: Haze; Tuesday, August 3: Haze; Wednesday, August 4: Haze during the day; while haze then slight chance of light rain overnight; Thursday, August 5: Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight;

Comments / 0

Community Policy