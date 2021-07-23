Cancel
Thornville, OH

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Thornville (OH) Weather Channel
Thornville (OH) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(THORNVILLE, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Thornville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thornville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0b5hJ4yn00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

