Honey Brook Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HONEY BROOK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 25 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



