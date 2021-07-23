Cancel
Mayodan, NC

Friday sun alert in Mayodan — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Mayodan (NC) Weather Channel
Mayodan (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(MAYODAN, NC) A sunny Friday is here for Mayodan, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mayodan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0b5hIllI00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mayodan (NC) Weather Channel

Mayodan (NC) Weather Channel

Mayodan, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

