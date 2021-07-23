Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sun forecast for Berlin — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Berlin (NJ) Weather Channel
Berlin (NJ) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(BERLIN, NJ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Berlin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0b5hIksZ00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Berlin (NJ) Weather Channel

Berlin (NJ) Weather Channel

Berlin, NJ
92
Followers
522
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Berlin, NJPosted by
Berlin (NJ) Weather Channel

Berlin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Berlin: Monday, August 2: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 3: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, August 4: Chance of Rain Showers; Thursday, August 5:

Comments / 0

Community Policy