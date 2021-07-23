Thayer Weather Forecast

THAYER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Saturday, July 24 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 25 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



