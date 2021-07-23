Cancel
Orting, WA

Orting is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Orting (WA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(ORTING, WA) A sunny Friday is here for Orting, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orting:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0b5hITp600

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Orting (WA) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

