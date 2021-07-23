Laurel Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAUREL HILL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
