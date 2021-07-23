Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel Hill, NC

Laurel Hill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Laurel Hill (NC) Weather Channel
Laurel Hill (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

LAUREL HILL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0b5hIJF400

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Laurel Hill (NC) Weather Channel

Laurel Hill (NC) Weather Channel

Laurel Hill, NC
90
Followers
505
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel Hill, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Laurel Hill, NCPosted by
Laurel Hill (NC) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Laurel Hill — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LAUREL HILL, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laurel Hill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy