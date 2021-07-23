Cancel
Crestwood, KY

Crestwood Daily Weather Forecast

Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

CRESTWOOD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0b5hI8cK00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crestwood, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(CRESTWOOD, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crestwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

