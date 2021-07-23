Cancel
Groton, NY

Groton Daily Weather Forecast

GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0b5hI45Q00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

