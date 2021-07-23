Cancel
Evergreen, AL

Weather Forecast For Evergreen

Evergreen (AL) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

EVERGREEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0b5hI2Jy00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Evergreen (AL) Weather Channel

Evergreen, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

