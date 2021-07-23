Daily Weather Forecast For Holley
HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Sunday, July 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
