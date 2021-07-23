Cancel
Holley, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Holley

Holley (NY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0b5hHyxI00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley, NY
