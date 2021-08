WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/02/21) TODAY: Happy Monday everyone! It has been quite a rainy and stormy start to our morning and the first Monday of August. All of this is in association with a cold front that is actively moving across our viewing area. This is will continue through the rest of our morning and afternoon. The heaviest activity will begin to taper off by the early evening, leaving only a few light lingering showers as we head into the overnight hours. No severe weather is expected, but some gusty winds and periods of heavy rainfall will be possible.