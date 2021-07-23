Horrible Histories - Quiz: Outrageous Olympics

Despite being a year late thanks to COVID-19, the Olympics are finally here. With the opening ceremonies set to start on July 23rd, the wait is finally over for athletes and viewers alike. For most people, the Olympics have been a constant occurrence, reliably happening every two or four years, barring any rare unforeseen events. It is hard to believe there was once a time when the Olympics were practically nonexistent. Like many cultural traditions, the importance of the Olympics has ebbed and flowed throughout history. As a Classics major, my experience with the Olympics has always been based in their origins. I have come to realize that my knowledge of the Olympics pertains solely to their Greek roots and the current spectacle, which leaves hundreds of years unaccounted for. Therefore, with the games quickly approaching, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at the “genealogy” of the games.