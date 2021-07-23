Cancel
Horrible Histories - Quiz: Outrageous Olympics

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo use comments you will need to have JavaScript enabled. These comments are now closed. I haven't been watching HH lately... Celebrate with the Horrible Histories Outrageous Olympics Special on iPlayer right now.

SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsHuffingtonPost

Sha'Carri Richardson Delivers Strong Message About The Olympic 100-Meter Final

Sha’Carri Richardson left conjecture over how she would have done in the Olympic 100-meter final to others on Twitter. The American track star, left off the Olympic team for using marijuana, had only positive vibes on Saturday to send to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for their gold, silver and bronze-winning performance in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

McKayla Maroney Has Telling Admission On The Olympics

United States Olympian Suni Lee isn’t happy with the warmup setup at the Tokyo Games. Lee, who won the all-around gold medal, believes the Summer Olympics warmup rule is “so dumb.” The rules prevent gymnasts from warming up on the equipment they will use in the finals (they are allowed to warm up during qualifying rounds, team finals and the individual all-around final).
Montana StatePosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Marksman Makes Olympic History

The long overdue Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to kick off this Friday. So far it looks like Montana has a couple athletes making the trip overseas to represent the USA, as well as the Treasure State. We recently shared the news of a woman from Belgrade making her Olympic debut...
FitnessPosted by
The Associated Press

Transgender weightlifter Hubbard makes history at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard finally got to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. It didn’t last long, but it was significant. Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts on Monday night, ruling her out of medal contention in the women’s over-87-kilogram division. Hubbard made a heart...
SportsBBC

Tokyo 2020: The referee making Olympic history

Sara Gamal has a track record of achieving big things, and now the Egyptian civil engineer and basketball player-turned-referee is about to make Olympic history. She will be the first hijab-wearing Muslim woman to referee basketball at the Games. Not only that, but the form of basketball she's refereeing is...
Sportsamericanancestors.org

The Olympic games: a brief history

Despite being a year late thanks to COVID-19, the Olympics are finally here. With the opening ceremonies set to start on July 23rd, the wait is finally over for athletes and viewers alike. For most people, the Olympics have been a constant occurrence, reliably happening every two or four years, barring any rare unforeseen events. It is hard to believe there was once a time when the Olympics were practically nonexistent. Like many cultural traditions, the importance of the Olympics has ebbed and flowed throughout history. As a Classics major, my experience with the Olympics has always been based in their origins. I have come to realize that my knowledge of the Olympics pertains solely to their Greek roots and the current spectacle, which leaves hundreds of years unaccounted for. Therefore, with the games quickly approaching, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at the “genealogy” of the games.
TennisFast Company

An unsavory history of the Olympic Games in five outfits

Since the modern Olympic Games began 125 years ago, they’ve never been just a sporting event. They’re a pageant the entire world tunes into, full of parades, music, even costumes. The outfits that Olympians have worn over the years tell a story about the broader sociopolitical dynamics of their time....
Swimming & SurfingAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Olympic Skateboarding Winners Make History

(Tokyo) -- A 13-year-old girl is making Olympics history. She's the second-youngest champion ever. The teen from Japan won a gold medal in the first-ever women's skateboarding competition. Another 13-year-old from Brazil took home silver in the street finals. On the men's side, Jagger Eaton of Arizona won a bronze,...
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Djokovic knows 'history is on the line' at Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic knows how close he is. Not just to creating history and becoming the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year. Sure, that’s on Djokovic’s mind as he enters the Olympic tournament...

