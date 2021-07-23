Farmersville Daily Weather Forecast
FARMERSVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, July 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
