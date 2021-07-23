Farmersville Daily Weather Forecast

FARMERSVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, July 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight High 94 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.