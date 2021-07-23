Cancel
Farmersville, CA

Farmersville Daily Weather Forecast

 10 days ago

FARMERSVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0b5hHlj500

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

