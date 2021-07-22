Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Katy, TX

On the market: Lakes of Katy home boasts clear skies, mesmerizing sunset views for $975K

By ShaCamree Gowdy
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever miss a sunset at this $975,000 home in Lakes of Katy. The formal Parkstone home features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two partials, per its Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty listing, and it's ready to surpass all of your expectations. ON THE MARKET: World-traveling engineer brings Eastern influences...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Katy, TX
Business
Katy, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Sunset, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies#Coffee Bar#Parkstone#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Leesburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

203 Lake View Way NW

Stunning spacious and upgraded home in popular Old Waterford Knoll! Hardwood floors on main and upper levels, soaring two-story family room with brick-to-ceiling fireplace! Living room and dining room feature double French glass door entry and crown moldings! Rear-facing corner home office with French glass door gives you views of the trees behind the home! Gourmet kitchen offers granite counters, island with cooktop and breakfast bar, double wall ovens, side-by-side refrigerator, and recipe desk! Owner suite boasts cathedral ceilings, big walk-in closet, and deluxe bathroom with tile flooring, dual vanities, separate soaking tub and glass shower! Convenient upstairs laundry room has front-loading washer and dryer. Fully finished basement (not shown in pictures) has large recreation room, kitchenette with wet bar and dining area, den, and full bath! The deck overlooks the fully fenced back yard, framed by a sloping hill topped with trees! Other features include security system, inground irrigation system, numerous ceiling fans, updated HVAC with UV-light purifier, and updated gas water heater (2017)! Old Waterford Knolls is just a few blocks from the town library, stately Morven Park, and Ida Lee Rec Center offering indoor and outdoor pool, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, and an array of different recreational options. Conveniently located just minutes from Dulles Greenway and Routes 7 and 15, near downtown historic Leesburg where you can stroll among many upscale, small-town restaurants, coffee shops, and retail stores. To the north and west are Loudoun's beautiful mountains, vineyards, and breweries!
Sevierville, TNCitizen Tribune

1073 Sunset View, Sevierville, TN 37876

Have you ever wanted your own Cabin on the lake with Mountain Views? Do not miss your chance on this gorgeous home!! This home offers lake access seasonally and is still secluded and in a quite area while remaining within 20-30 minutes of Pigeon Forge! The home does include a wood burning fire place & offers beautifully stained hardwood floors on the main level with fresh paint on the walls! The deck has been updated with some new boards and fresh stain! The exterior of the home has some updated stain as well! The large basement has room to store your boat and you could easily add a dock (have to get permit) with 79' of lake frontage! There is a pathway cut out down to the lake for a 4WD or ATV. All appliances will come with the home including the washer and dryer!! New Water Heater installed October 24th 2020, well pump installed August 3rd 2018 and brand new butcher block counter top and island installed recently!! Also new toilet and vanity! Fresh paint on walls of garage with new walk out door installed as well. 10 tons of gravel added for driveway and will add more in front of walk out door of garage. There is a portion of the deck that has extra support for a hot tub and there is wire hookup available for it as well as water! **Note: Some of garage lights do not work, an electrician has stated he believed it was the ballasts as there is power to the light.
Dallas, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

This creepy Dallas McMansion with concrete floors is straight out of 'Saw'

Outgrowing an apartment and looking for an actual house? Here's what nearly $1 million will get you in Dallas if you choose this particular property: No bedrooms, one bathroom, concrete floors, fluorescent lights, nearly 6,000 square feet, and a bunch of unidentifiable electrical equipment. A "home" for sale in Dallas...
Wonder Lake, ILThe Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Wonder of the Wonder Lake market: Average price for homes jumps 17 percent

In the second half of June, Kim Keefe served as the agent for four home sales in Wonder Lake. The three transactions in which the agent with Keefe Real Estate […]. Susan W. Murray wrote for The Independent, covering various beats, from 2005 to 2008, returning to the paper as a writer in 2018. A 26-year resident of Woodstock, she taught English, American history, and religion to junior high students at St. Mary School for nine years.
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $284,900

Great offering! You will fall in love with this stunning five bedroom three and a half bathroom home conveniently located in the beautiful Cedar Falls, Iowa! From its great spaces to its tremendous curb appeal, this home is a rare find! Step inside the main level to be greeted with a grand foyer with ceilings that extend to the upper level! This main level floor plan allows for a large living space, dining room, kitchen, half bath, and an office area! The main living space comes complete with a gas fireplace and seamlessly flows into the dining room which is located conveniently next to the kitchen! This kitchen boasts vast counter space, beautiful dark cabinetry, and a large center island that allows for additional seating! Right off the entry is an office/den space that includes custom built-in cabinetry and a storage closet. Head to the upper level and find that there are three bedrooms with excellent closet space, a master suite and a full bathroom! The master suite comes packed with space that flows well and makes living easy! With windows that give the room great light and an open feel into the master bathroom, you will be impressed that it has a dual vanity and a walk-in closet! The lower level features an additional family/living room, as well as a bedroom and an additional full bathroom. You will also find great space for storage! This home also features a three stall attached garage, main level laundry, and a stunning concrete patio in the back! This one is a must see - Act quickly!
LifestylePosted by
Only In Alaska

Climb To The Summit Of Table Top Mountain For Stunning Alaskan Sunset Views

If you’re looking for a moderately easy hike that will give you some of the best sunset views in the state, a hike up to Table Top Mountain in Alaska fits the bill! This hike, right outside Fairbanks, Alaska, is a must-do if you’re in the interior. Lace up your boots, bring some water and […] The post Climb To The Summit Of Table Top Mountain For Stunning Alaskan Sunset Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $498,000

ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS..RARE LISTING FOR GLEN EYRE AT MAYS LANDING .. Truly magnificent home built without compromise. Walk up to this open front porch and into a masterpiece, double crown molding and hardwood floors throughout. Powder room, Dining room with wainscoting, formal living room with french door to office/library. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, center island, built in wine rack, 2 pantries, open floor plan to the great room with fireplace and large windows, double staircases, Master bedroom with Tray ceiling, luxurious master bath with granite counters, stunning walk in shower, 3 more massive size bedroooms, with 2 baths Basement has 9 ft ceiling and is finished along with extra storage and powder room. The backyard is total serenity, sit on the deck or down on the pavers, it is tranquility to the max This home checks all the boxes in a gorgeous neighborhood..
Los Angeles, CAtheeastsiderla.com

Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton sell Silver Lake home to OneRepublic Guitarist for $5.7 million | Boyle Heights Japanese diner could become a landmark

A round up the latest real estate news. The City's Cultural Heritage Commission this week will decide whether to declare Otomisan Japanese Restaurant, one of the last of the neighborhood's long-time Japanese restaurants, a bid to make it a Historic Cultural monument. The commission is scheduled to address the nomination Thursday. In her monument application, M. Rosalind Sagara of the L.A. Conservancy said the property was historically significant "for its association with early Japanese American settlement patterns in Boyle Heights" and for its association with "commercial development along the East First Street streetcar line in the 1920s.” But Charles Cummings, the attorney for the owners, told the commission at its Nov. 5 meeting that the owners are opposed to the nomination.
Williams Bay, WILake Geneva Regional News

4 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $3,999,000

Amazing views across Lake Geneva and unmatched sunsets from this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sitting on 100 ft of beautifully elevated site. Home features new kitchen with granite tops, stainless appliances, main floor master suite, main floor laundry, hardwood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces, detached 2 car garage, beautifully landscaped, private pier with canopied boat slip. Bring your swim suits and enjoy lake living at its finest.
Rocky Mount, VAFranklin News Post

5 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $392,000

This home is Gorgeous! Custom Master bathroom, Laundry room, 15,000 water treatment setup for filtered water, corian countertops and more. This 4-5 bedroom home with 3.5 baths has plenty of room for your family or growing family. Perfect entry level master bed and bath. The fenced in back yard and the brand new Deck on the back and side of the house is great for entertaining. 16 solar panels on the home to help control the efficiency of the electric service. Also entertain in the sun room that has new windows as well along with the ambient lighting underneath the kitchen cabinets. heat pump also new in 2018. the septic tank also has a Riser that was installed so you could get to the tank if needed. Easy drive to Roanoke or SML. In-Law suite downstairs with all your needs.
LifestyleTree Hugger

Please Don't Build Fairy Doors Along Trails

The first time my children ever encountered a fairy door along a hiking trail, they were enchanted. Tucked into the bottom of a tree with space between its arched roots, the tiny rounded door suggested a secret world—one inhabited by fairies and other magical beings. They crouched down to study it, reached out to touch it with a fingertip, and came away feeling as if they'd picked up a bit of the fairy dust themselves.
Interior Designwomanaroundtown.com

Top Minimal Decor Ideas for Your Home in 2021

Minimalism is a popular trend nowadays. But what does minimal decorating mean? We’re not talking about the boring design but rather a more intentional and thoughtful approach to decoration that focuses on the essentials. Think of it as an artful cleanse for your living space. The key is to edit and streamline, eliminating anything superfluous or distracting from what you truly want your home to be: tranquil, serene, welcoming, and wonderful with just enough personal touches to make it unique! Here are some tips for more minimalistic decor.
Interior DesignMidland Reporter-Telegram

Tips and tricks from the owners of Five Star Painting

Stuart and Tina Nokes are a husband-wife duo based in Ashburn, Va., who have been owners of Five Star Painting since 2012. They have experience with both indoor and outdoor painting, including paint and stains for fences and bricks. They joined a recent Washington Post Home Front online chat. Here...
Troutman, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

5 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,425,000

Traditional elegance is the best way to describe this spacious, over 5,600 SF waterfront estate. The backyard is a retreat featuring an in-ground pool, sprawling stone/tile pool deck, brick fireplace and covered patio! Fully-finished, walkout basement is an extraordinary 2nd living quarters featuring a huge entertaining space, generously-sized bedroom, full bath, bonus room and well-equipped 2nd kitchen. Amazing views of the lake from the owner’s bedroom, living room and keeping kitchen/sunroom! The owner’s retreat features a tray ceiling, and spa-like bath with a jetted tub and generously-sized closets. Access the main floor, brick balcony/patio from the owner’s bedroom as well as the kitchen. Tons of natural light and amazing views throughout this home! 3 large secondary bedrooms, a bonus room and 2 additional full baths are on the upper level. Walk down to the covered dock with room for seating and a fire pit. Booat slip in deep water and quick access to main channel.
Sun Prairie, WIWiscnews.com

5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $400,000

Showings begin 7/31. Ideal ranch home in the heart of Sun Prairie’s desirable Westwynde II Neighborhood. The fantastic open layout with vaulted ceilings provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. You’ll love the finished, exposed lower level with a family room, third and fourth bedrooms, and a third full bath, the perfect space for hosting overnight guests. Stainless appliances; spacious backyard with a deck; dedicated laundry room; 3-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location and opportunity!
ShoppingMidland Reporter-Telegram

Clean up nice with this portable outdoor shower

Whether you’re a fair-weather glamper or avid camper, a battery-powered Portable Outdoor Shower literally has your back (and front). Providing the gift of beautiful, horribly cleanliness on outdoor hikes, camping trips, backyards when the boiler breaks. Just turn it on, drop it into a water source like a sink or...
North Ridgeville, OHclevelandmagazine.com

This North Ridgeville Home Embraces Color And Fun

With a playful design and eclectic art, this home by Ashleigh Clark Interior Design Group is full of youthful touches. It’s summertime year-round in this contemporary North Ridgeville home designed by Ashleigh Clark Interior Design Group. Nuances of blue, green and bright reds evoke a tropical feel similar to a bright cocktail on the beach. With simple white walls and carpeting, the whimsy of this home’s living room comes from pieces such as a sea-blue sectional and adjacent lime green ottoman, accents of potted foliage, patterned curtains and even a woven indoor swing suspended from the ceiling. The mix of playful and modern elements were meant to create a space for the whole family to enjoy. “When you walk in, you’re just happy,”says founder Ashleigh Clark. “You can’t really be in a bad mood when you walk into the space.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy