Wonder Lake, IL

Wonder Lake Weather Forecast

Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

WONDER LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0b5hHjxd00

  • Friday, July 23

    Haze

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

