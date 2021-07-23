Cancel
Kountze, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Kountze

Kountze (TX) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

KOUNTZE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0b5hHgJS00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

