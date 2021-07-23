Cancel
North Arlington, NJ

North Arlington Weather Forecast

Posted by 
North Arlington (NJ) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqdzF_0b5hHeY000

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

