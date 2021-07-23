Fulton Weather Forecast
FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, July 24
Haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, July 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
