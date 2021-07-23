Cancel
Fulton, KY

Fulton Weather Forecast

Fulton (KY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0b5hHa1600

  • Friday, July 23

    Haze

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

