4-Day Weather Forecast For Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Partly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, July 25 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



