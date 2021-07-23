4-Day Weather Forecast For Fishersville
FISHERSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Partly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
