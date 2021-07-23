Letter to the Editor: Open to Debate
This letter is my response to Mike Serpe's suggestion that I should quietly take a place at the back of the anti-racism class to which I supposedly arrived late. I try hard to be open to new ideas and ways of thinking, especially if they are counter to my way of looking at the world. Yet every new idea must be open to debate and evaluation. Critical race theory appears to be intolerant and dismissive of any challenge to its ideology.
