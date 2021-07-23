Cancel
Banner Elk, NC

Banner Elk Weather Forecast

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0b5hH6of00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Banner Elk, NC
