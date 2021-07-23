Banner Elk Weather Forecast
BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, July 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
