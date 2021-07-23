Robinson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROBINSON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
