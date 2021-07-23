Robinson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROBINSON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while haze overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, July 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



