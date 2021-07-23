Cancel
Beaver, WV

Friday sun alert in Beaver — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Beaver (WV) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(BEAVER, WV) A sunny Friday is here for Beaver, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beaver:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0b5hGitr00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beaver (WV) Weather Channel

