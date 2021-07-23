4-Day Weather Forecast For Loxley

LOXLEY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Sunday, July 25 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, July 26 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



