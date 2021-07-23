Lumberton Daily Weather Forecast
LUMBERTON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
