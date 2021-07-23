Lumberton Daily Weather Forecast

LUMBERTON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.