Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(THONOTOSASSA, FL) Friday is set to be rainy in Thonotosassa, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thonotosassa:

Friday, July 23 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, July 25 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, July 26 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.