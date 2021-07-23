Cancel
Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove Daily Weather Forecast

Pleasant Grove (AL) Weather Channel
Pleasant Grove (AL) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

PLEASANT GROVE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0b5hGWG100

  • Friday, July 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pleasant Grove (AL) Weather Channel

Pleasant Grove (AL) Weather Channel

Pleasant Grove, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Pleasant Grove (AL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Pleasant Grove

(PLEASANT GROVE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pleasant Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

