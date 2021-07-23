Weather Forecast For Hurlock
HURLOCK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, July 25
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
