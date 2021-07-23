Cancel
Hurlock, MD

Weather Forecast For Hurlock

Hurlock (MD) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

HURLOCK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0b5hGJ1o00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hurlock, MD
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

