Ridgeley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RIDGELEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, July 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
