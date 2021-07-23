Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castle Hayne, NC

Castle Hayne Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

CASTLE HAYNE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0b5hGFUu00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Castle Hayne, NC
82
Followers
530
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Castle Hayne, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy