Daily Weather Forecast For Ecorse

ECORSE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, July 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



