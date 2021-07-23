Daily Weather Forecast For Ecorse
ECORSE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, July 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
