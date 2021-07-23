Cancel
Spring Grove, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Spring Grove

Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel
Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel
SPRING GROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0b5hG4sA00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel

Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel

Spring Grove, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Spring Grove — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SPRING GROVE, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spring Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

