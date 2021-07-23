Cancel
Wixom, MI

Wixom Daily Weather Forecast

Wixom (MI) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

WIXOM, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0b5hG3zR00

  • Friday, July 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

