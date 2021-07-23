Daily Weather Forecast For Grafton
GRAFTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, July 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, July 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0