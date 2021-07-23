Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grafton, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Grafton

Posted by 
Grafton (OH) Weather Channel
Grafton (OH) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

GRAFTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0b5hG1Dz00

  • Friday, July 23

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, July 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Grafton (OH) Weather Channel

Grafton (OH) Weather Channel

Grafton, OH
86
Followers
521
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grafton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Grafton, OHPosted by
Grafton (OH) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Grafton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GRAFTON, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grafton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy