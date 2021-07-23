Cancel
Brundidge, AL

Friday set for rain in Brundidge — 3 ways to make the most of it

Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(BRUNDIDGE, AL) Friday is set to be rainy in Brundidge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brundidge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0b5hG0LG00

  • Friday, July 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

