Horse Cave, KY

Horse Cave Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Horse Cave (KY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

HORSE CAVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0b5hFzcl00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Horse Cave, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Horse Cave is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(HORSE CAVE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Horse Cave. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

