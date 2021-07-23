Cancel
Morgantown, KY

Morgantown Daily Weather Forecast

Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel
Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

MORGANTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0b5hFyk200

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then haze during the day; while haze then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

