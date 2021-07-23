Morgantown Daily Weather Forecast

MORGANTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Patchy fog then haze during the day; while haze then patchy fog overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.