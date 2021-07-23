4-Day Weather Forecast For Belding
BELDING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Haze then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, July 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
