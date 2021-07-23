4-Day Weather Forecast For Belding

BELDING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Haze then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, July 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, July 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



