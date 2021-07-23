Flatwoods Daily Weather Forecast
FLATWOODS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, July 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
