Flatwoods Daily Weather Forecast

FLATWOODS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, July 24 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



