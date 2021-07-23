Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flatwoods, KY

Flatwoods Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

FLATWOODS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0b5hFv5r00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Flatwoods, KY
190
Followers
526
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flatwoods, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Flatwoods, KYPosted by
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Flatwoods — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FLATWOODS, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flatwoods. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Flatwoods, KYPosted by
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Flatwoods — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FLATWOODS, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flatwoods. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy