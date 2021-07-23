Cancel
Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

WHITMORE LAKE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0b5hFtKP00

  • Friday, July 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

