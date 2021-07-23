Whitmore Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITMORE LAKE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, July 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, July 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0