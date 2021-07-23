Cancel
Belfair, WA

Belfair Weather Forecast

Belfair (WA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

BELFAIR, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0b5hFrYx00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Belfair, WA
Belfair, WA
Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(BELFAIR, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Belfair. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

