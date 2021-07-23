Cancel
Marshall, IL

Sun forecast for Marshall — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Marshall (IL) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(MARSHALL, IL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marshall:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0b5hFkd600

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

