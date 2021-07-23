Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emory, TX

Emory Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Emory (TX) Weather Channel
Emory (TX) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

EMORY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0b5hFjkN00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Emory (TX) Weather Channel

Emory (TX) Weather Channel

Emory, TX
157
Followers
524
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emory, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Emory, TXPosted by
Emory (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(EMORY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Emory. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy